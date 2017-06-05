Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne – The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)

Fresh week, fresh battles!

Let’s kick off another fight for the song of the night in tonight’s edition of #987TweetorDelete. Tonight’s TorD is Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne – The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody) and per usual – only ONE song can play and only YOU can decide which that is!

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag # 987TweetOrDelete!

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!