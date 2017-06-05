Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne – The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)

June 5, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: #987TweetOrDelete, Bebe Rexha, Skylar Stecker, Tweet or Delete

Fresh week, fresh battles!

Let’s kick off another fight for the song of the night in tonight’s edition of #987TweetorDelete. Tonight’s TorD is Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne – The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody) and per usual – only ONE song can play and only YOU can decide which that is!

skylar stecker hi res 7 Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)

Cherrytree Records

bebe rexha getty Tweet or Delete: Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’ vs. Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)

(Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag !

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!

