This Amp Listener REALLY Wants to Meet Niall!

June 5, 2017 12:15 PM By Jag
Filed Under: AMP Live 2017, Niall Horan, One Direction

Soooo…..in CASE you hadn’t heard, we’ve got Amp Live Meet and Greets All Week.

Every winner gets tickets to the concert and a meet and greet with the artist of your choice – Jon Bellion, Hey Violet, Noah Cyrus, or NIALL HORAN!

Listener Breanna sent us video of her reaction when she found out there’s a CHANCE she could meet Niall:

Here’s the deal.  You’ve got chances every day this week in THESE HOURS:

7am with Rat and Puff

12pm with Jag

5pm with Slacker

7pm with Julia

Caller 25 when we tell you, and you GOTTA know the Phrase That Pays exactly:

More Hit Music Every Hour, Waaaay Less Commercials, Detroit’s 98.7 Amp Radio!

Good luck!

