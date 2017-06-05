This Amp Listener REALLY Wants to Meet Niall!

Soooo…..in CASE you hadn’t heard, we’ve got Amp Live Meet and Greets All Week.
Every winner gets tickets to the concert and a meet and greet with the artist of your choice – Jon Bellion, Hey Violet, Noah Cyrus, or NIALL HORAN!
Listener Breanna sent us video of her reaction when she found out there’s a CHANCE she could meet Niall:
Here’s the deal. You’ve got chances every day this week in THESE HOURS:
7am with Rat and Puff
12pm with Jag
5pm with Slacker
7pm with Julia
Caller 25 when we tell you, and you GOTTA know the Phrase That Pays exactly:
More Hit Music Every Hour, Waaaay Less Commercials, Detroit’s 98.7 Amp Radio!
Good luck!