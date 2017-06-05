The Weeknd Donates $100,000 to East Africa Medical Center

He was inspired by French Montana to make the pledge.. June 5, 2017 8:25 AM
The Weeknd has donated $100,000 to a medical center in East Africa to help fund a maternity and children’s clinic

The performer made the donation to the facility in Budondo, Uganda after finding out about French Montana’s work to with the health center, reports E! News.

French Montana discovered the center in March after flying to Uganda to shoot his video for “Unforgettable.” There, he met with the organizers of the Suubi Center and was so moved he donated $100,000 to fund ambulances, incubators for babies born premature, cribs and a blood bank for the Suubi people.

He established the hashtag #Unforgettable Dance for the video, which he refers to as “a call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda.”

The Moroccan rapper has been spreading the word through his #Unforgettable Dance video which is touted as a “call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda.”

 

