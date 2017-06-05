Seven Ways To Be “Cool” On Social Media, According To Teenagers

June 5, 2017 6:42 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Rat And Puff, Social Media

A study was done with teenagers for how to be “cool” on social media. Here are seven rules to follow, and none of them are about Facebook, because teens don’t care. Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat are where it’s at.

  1. Pay attention to your “following” to “followers” ratio. You should have at least twice as many followers.
  2. Only us hashtags ironically.
  3. Make your videos short, and don’t post too many.
  4. Don’t post boring photos where you’re just sitting around or lying in bed. Only post photos on Instagram and Snapchat when you’re out doing something fun.
  5. Don’t end your posts with tons of emojis. The max before you seem lame is three emojis per post.
  6. Stop posting photos of food. Every once in a while is okay, just not all the time.
  7. Don’t post a ton of selfies.

