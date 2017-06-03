Stream Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

The concert is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 4. June 3, 2017 12:13 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to headline a special ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert on Sunday 4 June.

Related: Ariana Grande Posts Heartfelt Letter to Bombing Victims

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan are all confirmed to perform.

Proceeds from the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack on Grande’s concert on May 22.

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm ET.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live