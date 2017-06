As you’ve heard, Ariana Grande’s #OneLoveManchester benefit show will happen Sunday night, which is actually Sunday afternoon here in the States.

ABC has the rights to the show, and it will be shown live on its “Freefrom” network (formerly ABC family). Here’s a guide of where to find that channel:

For our friends in Ontario, the show will also be shown live on CTV.

The concert will air 2pm-5pm Eastern time.