Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Recording Together Again?

By Robyn Collins

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted on their way into a recording studio on Thursday (June 1). It’s unclear if they were just visiting or if one was there to root the other on during a session. The third possibility, of course, is that they’re working on new material together.

Related: Gwen Stefani Still Thinks Blake Shelton’s a Winner

The country singer and his pop star girlfriend released the 2016 single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they co-wrote, for Shelton’s If I’m Honest.

ET apparently snapped this photo of them entering the studio.