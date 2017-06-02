Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on a Plane

By Abby Hassler

R&B singer Brandy Norwood was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness onboard a Delta flight at the Los Angeles International Airport at 7:00 a.m. local time this morning (June 2).

“The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board,” Delta said in a statement. “Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital.”

The 38-year-old singer was removed from the plane but had regained full consciousness by the time of her exit. Further details are not available regarding her current condition.