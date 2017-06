With Ariana Grande‘s big benefit show just 2 days away, she made a stop at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to spend time with some fans who were injured during the attacks.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

@piersmorgan she just came to manchester childrens hospital to see @dustyblu10 😊 pic.twitter.com/aRdVQsWKLP — Peter Mann (@peter709630) June 2, 2017

The benefit concert will take place this Sunday featuring Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan and Take That. The concert will air on ABC.