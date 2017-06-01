The Healthiest Breakfasts At Your Favorite Fast Food Joints

Someone went through the menus at a bunch of fast food places, and figured out the healthiest breakfast you can order. The healthiest breakfast you can order at any fast food restaurant is a simple egg sandwich.

  1. McDonald’s – Egg McMuffin (300 calories)
  2. Burger King – Egg & Cheese English Muffin (270 calories)
  3. Starbucks – Spinach Feta Wrap (290 calories)
  4. Taco Bell – Breakfast Soft Taco “Fresco Style” (240 calories)
  5. Subway – Egg & Cheese Sandwich on flatbread (360 calories)
  6. Dunkin’ Donuts – Egg White Sandwich on flatbread (280 calories)
  7. Chick-Fil-A – Greek Yogurt Parfait (230 calories)

