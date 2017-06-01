The Healthiest Breakfasts At Your Favorite Fast Food Joints

Someone went through the menus at a bunch of fast food places, and figured out the healthiest breakfast you can order. The healthiest breakfast you can order at any fast food restaurant is a simple egg sandwich.

McDonald’s – Egg McMuffin (300 calories) Burger King – Egg & Cheese English Muffin (270 calories) Starbucks – Spinach Feta Wrap (290 calories) Taco Bell – Breakfast Soft Taco “Fresco Style” (240 calories) Subway – Egg & Cheese Sandwich on flatbread (360 calories) Dunkin’ Donuts – Egg White Sandwich on flatbread (280 calories) Chick-Fil-A – Greek Yogurt Parfait (230 calories)

