Julia’s Bad Bitch Check In – Celebrate Yourself!

Last week I created a new bit on my show called The Bad Bitch Check In! The idea was just to feel amazing about ourselves. I want people to feel good during my show, and since we’re all different people with different thoughts and things that make us happy – let’s celebrate ourselves and each other! “What have you done lately to make yourself proud?” is what I ask. This idea where it’s shameful to be proud of yourself has got to go. I love hearing the beautiful and intelligent women and men across Metro Detroit call in with such pride in their voice for themselves and for so many different reasons!

I get to hear from recent grads, the ones who just got out of toxic relationships, the ones who flash cops to get out of tickets (not kidding) (listen), new jobs, getting into their dream school! Listen and don’t smile… I dare you.

We will do this every Thursday night on my show so make sure you’re listening! Or tell me on social what you’ve done! Let’s celebrate!

