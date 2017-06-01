Gear Up for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

James Corden caught up with Ed in London. June 1, 2017 8:23 AM
By Hayden Wright

James Corden continues to draw top-tier musical superstars to appear on his Carpool Karaoke segment. Up next is Ed Sheeran.

Corden is spending next week in London and booked the “Shape of You” singer to drive around town singing hits from his catalog. In a brief teaser released last night, James and Ed are shown performing an energetic version of “Sing.” Surely they’ll cruise through other popular tracks from Sheeran’s discography.

Carpool Karaoke segment in London bodes well for Sheeran: Adele’s record-breaking segment was also shot on location in the city.

Watch the teaser here:

