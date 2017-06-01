AHH! Tia Confirms a Sister Sister Comeback in the Works!

I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING!

An interview from Nylon Magazine last week declared from the lips of Tia Mowry herself, that she and sister Tamara have been working on a reboot of Sister, Sister!

However, this is taking a bit longer than we’d all hope. Tia tells Nylon, “We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show, I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

We’ll try to be patient.

GO HOME, ROGER!