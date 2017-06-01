AHH! Tia Confirms a Sister Sister Comeback in the Works!

June 1, 2017 8:35 PM By Julia
I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING!

An interview from Nylon Magazine last week declared from the lips of Tia Mowry herself, that she and sister Tamara have been working on a reboot of Sister, Sister!

However, this is taking a bit longer than we’d all hope. Tia tells Nylon, “We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show, I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

We’ll try to be patient.

 

GO HOME, ROGER!

Listen Live