An 11-year-old boy is the heaviest child in the world. He has had life-saving surgery after eating himself to near-death. Arya Permana from Karawang in West Java, Indonesia, weighed the same as six boys his own age and struggled to walk more than five minutes at a time. After years of over-feeding him, parents Ade and Rokayah Soemantri were eventually convinced that their young son had to have drastic surgery or he’d die.

