Six Dumb Reasons People Don’t Wear Seat Belts

May 31, 2017 5:51 AM By Rat & Puff
Here are six absolutely dumb excuses that people use for deciding not to wear their seat belt. Many of these don’t make much sense.

  1. It’s not a big deal if you’re not driving that fast.
  2. If your car catches fire or you drive into a lake, your seat belt could trap you.
  3. It’s safer to be thrown from the vehicle during a crash.
  4. Seat belts can cause serious injuries if you’re in a crash.
  5. You don’t need a seat belt if you have airbags.
  6. You don’t need a seat belt if you’re in a really big truck of SUV.

Have you ever used any of these excuses?

