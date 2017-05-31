Six Dumb Reasons People Don’t Wear Seat Belts

Here are six absolutely dumb excuses that people use for deciding not to wear their seat belt. Many of these don’t make much sense.

It’s not a big deal if you’re not driving that fast. If your car catches fire or you drive into a lake, your seat belt could trap you. It’s safer to be thrown from the vehicle during a crash. Seat belts can cause serious injuries if you’re in a crash. You don’t need a seat belt if you have airbags. You don’t need a seat belt if you’re in a really big truck of SUV.

Have you ever used any of these excuses?

