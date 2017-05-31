P!nk Reveals Her Secret to a Successful Marriage

By Abby Hassler

Pink and her husband Carey Hart have been together for 16 years and married for 11. So what is the secret to their successful romance? In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Pink talked about her unlikely journey to long-lasting love.

“We’ve had two breaks,” Pink revealed. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”

The couple, who have a daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 5 months, split up in 2003 and 2008. Despite these rocky times, it has been more than a decade since their last separation and the two couldn’t be more happy with their lives and raising their children.

“I honestly can’t believe how responsible I am,” she remarked. “All of a sudden I’m a soccer mom and doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn’t realize that you could enjoy it so much.”

Back in January, Pink posted an image of her and Hart for their anniversary with the caption, “I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I’m very lucky to be able to say that you’re mine. Thanks for sticking around 💘”

