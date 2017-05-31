Ladies Chime In: Where You’ll Find Guys in Metro Detroit That Will Ruin Your Life

I gotta have my girls (and guys!) back on my show. So when I asked the question, “Where do all the f—boys in Metro Detroit hangout?”, it was more to provide a service. More like, “Where will we go running and screaming from?”.

If you’re unfamiliar, the word ‘F—boy’ loosely means the kind of guy you have romantic involvement with that will likely ruin your life. Wears destroyed denim to a funeral. Wants to play the question game. ***DO NOT PLAY!*** Especially if there is ‘;)’ involved! Is in his twenties asking mom for money and take care of him still but doesn’t respect women.

You get the idea.

So I surveyed and I got a handful of different answers. But what I didn’t expect was for a REAL, LIVING, BREATHING ONE to call into my show and sum up everything I just warned you about! Listen and take caution.

First of all, BRO, if I was a “radio JOCKEY” shouldn’t you be more impressed with me doing my show on a horse? LOLZZZZZ

Thank you to my listener friends for calling/tweeting/replying with support! He probably is wiping his tears with his parents money.

