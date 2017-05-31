Ladies Chime In: Where You’ll Find Guys in Metro Detroit That Will Ruin Your Life

May 31, 2017 5:07 PM By Julia
Filed Under: #JULIAatNIGHT

I gotta have my girls (and guys!) back on my show. So when I asked the question, “Where do all the f—boys in Metro Detroit hangout?”, it was more to provide a service. More like, “Where will we go running and screaming from?”.

If you’re unfamiliar, the word ‘F—boy’ loosely means the kind of guy you have romantic involvement with that will likely ruin your life. Wears destroyed denim to a funeral. Wants to play the question game. ***DO NOT PLAY!*** Especially if there is  ‘;)’ involved! Is in his twenties asking mom for money and take care of him still but doesn’t respect women.

You get the idea.

So I surveyed and I got a handful of different answers. But what I didn’t expect was for a REAL, LIVING, BREATHING ONE to call into my show and sum up everything I just warned you about! Listen and take caution.

 

First of all, BRO, if I was a “radio JOCKEY” shouldn’t you be more impressed with me doing my show on a horse? LOLZZZZZ

Thank you to my listener friends for calling/tweeting/replying with support! He probably is wiping his tears with his parents money.

Follow for more! TwitterInstagramFacebook

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live