Justin Bieber Shows Pittsburgh Penguins Love

The "Sorry" singer let fans know who he's rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals. May 31, 2017 3:43 PM
Justin Bieber took to social media this afternoon to let fans know who he’s rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals.

Bieber shared a photo of himself rocking a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. The “Sorry” singer has been playing hockey since he was a kid and is a big fan of the sport. Earlier this year he took part in a celebrity game during the NHL All-Star weekend. Justin took a hard check, but also scored a goal.

The Penguins won game one of the finals against the Nashville Predators 5-3. Game two is tonight.

Check out Bieber’s post below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

