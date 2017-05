EMERYVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 03: Denny's customers wait in line to get a free breakfast February 3, 2009 in Emeryville, California. People lined up at Denny's across North America today for a free Grand Slam breakfast given away between 6am and 2pm at over 1,500 Denny's restaurants in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada. The promotion was announced during a Super Bowl commercial. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)