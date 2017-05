This is so silly and pointless…..but so hilarious. The kind of thing you need on the first morning back from a long weekend.

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake put a video on Instagram of he and his BFF Jimmy Fallon going “Bro Biking.” What’s that, you ask? Well it’s the two of them on a tandem bike, in the Hamptons. It’s been viewed (as of right now) almost 2 and a half million times.

BRO BIKING!!!