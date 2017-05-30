Wait…What? A Vegan Coney Island?

Find me a Detroiter that doesn’t like Coney Islands….and I’ll find you a Detroiter who’s not really from here. Leos, Kerbys, National, American, Lafayette….you name it, they’ve got something for everyone.

Well, maybe not for vegans….until this summer.

According to an article this morning in the Metro Times, vegan chef Pete LaCombe is planning on opening a vegan Coney Island, in the Brush Park area of Midtown, this August. You can get a Coney Dog, lemon rice soup, and many other Coney staples, but made with soy and other vegan ingredients. He says he’s going to experiment with different recipes to make sure everything tastes good, as not all vegan ingredients are equal.

