Wait…What? A Vegan Coney Island?

May 30, 2017 11:42 AM By Jag
Filed Under: brush park, Coney Island, Detroit, foodie, Midtown, vegan

Find me a Detroiter that doesn’t like Coney Islands….and I’ll find you a Detroiter who’s not really from here.  Leos, Kerbys, National, American, Lafayette….you name it, they’ve got something for everyone.

Well, maybe not for vegans….until this summer.

According to an article this morning in the Metro Times, vegan chef Pete LaCombe is planning on opening a vegan Coney Island, in the Brush Park area of Midtown, this August.   You can get a Coney Dog, lemon rice soup, and many other Coney staples, but made with soy and other vegan ingredients.   He says he’s going to experiment with different recipes to make sure everything tastes good, as not all vegan ingredients are equal.

You can read the article from the Metro Times here.

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live