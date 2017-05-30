Pawsecco is Here Now So You Can Stay Home Forever Drinking With Your Cat

May 30, 2017 5:37 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Alcohol, Animals, Cat, Dogs, Pawsecco

Why go out and socialize when you can stay home and drink with your cat?

You can get a little tipsy on real Prosecco, and they can stop judging you so much when you give them Pawsecco.

The wine for cats (and pups!) is finally here:

Described as “The purrfect treat for those on four feet”, your little friend will have options. Woof and Brew Shop sells Pawsecco in both Pet-House White and Pet-House Rose, or a nice little gift of both! So never again will you have to think “Wow I’d really love to go out and see friends and have conversations with real people!”, when your fun can stay at home with sweet Wilbur on a Saturday night.

 

 

 

