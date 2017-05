A boy plays a soccer game on his Ipad inside a mass rapid transit train in Singapore on June 8, 2012. Singapore on May 17 stuck to its economic growth projections of 1.0-3.0 percent for 2012 but warned there was a chance of a "disorderly sovereign debt default" in the eurozone that could hit exports. AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/GettyImages)