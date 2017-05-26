Listen to Sia’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Anthem Featuring Labrinth

"To Be Human" features English singer Labrinth. May 26, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Labrinth, sia

By Hayden Wright

Wonder Woman debuts next weekend, marking DC Comics’ first female-led box office tentpole. Producers couldn’t have picked a better artist to appear on the soundtrack than Sia, whose own superpower is writing gripping empowerment anthems. On “To Be Human,” Sia appears with English singer Labrinth to tackle big themes about humanity and overcoming obstacles.

Related: Sia’s New Track, ‘To Be Human,’ Featured on ‘Wonder Woman’ Soundtrack

Listen to Sia’s “To Be Human” featuring Labrinth here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live