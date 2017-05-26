Five Ways To De-Stress After A Long Week

May 26, 2017 7:23 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Rat And Puff, Stress, Weekend

Believe it or not, the best way to de-stress after a long week isn’t going out and getting drunk with friends. Being social is good, but waking up with a hangover can make the reset of your weekend stressful.

Here are five proven ways to de-stress that don’t involve alcohol!

  1. Unplug – Even if that means turning your phone off for a few hours can help!
  2. Exercise – Endorphins that are released from your body during exercise can boost your mood!
  3. Take up a hobby / Work on a project – Whether it is knitting or re-painting your room!
  4. Meditate – Studies are finding how huge it is for mental health!
  5. Listen to music – Listen to your favorite artist!

@RatAndPuffShow

