Ariana Grande Plans to Return to Manchester For a Benefit Concert and Meet Fans

May 26, 2017 7:43 PM By Julia
Ariana Grande broke her silence on Twitter today to reach out to the victims that were at her show Monday night in Manchester during the attack.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better”, she writes. “However I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

She continues saying, “I will return to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

“They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

 

