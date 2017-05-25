Norah Jones Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell at Detroit’s Fox Theater

May 25, 2017 11:18 AM By Jag

Tuesday night, Norah Jones was here in town to play the Fox Theatre.  It was not lost on her that she was on the stage where Chris Cornell played his final show before taking his life last week.   So she busted out an absolutely stunning cover of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun.

The tributes from the music world continue to pour in for the former Soundgarden and Audioslave singer.

In a related,  but creepy, note…..Chris killed himself in room 1136 of the MGM Grand.   Fans (and creepers) have been trying to book the MGM Grand and stay in that room.   The MGM has said…um…no.

