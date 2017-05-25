Metro Detroit Answers: Who Has Hooked Up With a Bedwetter?

Everybody knows a person who knows a person. Or it was you. Going to the bathroom on people and places you shouldn’t while very, very drunk.

Tequila, usually the victim. But as Metro Detroit reveals it can be Gin, Vodka, or too many shots.

This happens to one of my guy friends pretty frequently, actually. One instance in someone’s bed he barely knew, another was a sleepwalk mishap. I knew he wouldn’t be alone, though.

I figured this would be people throwing others under the bus, but what was more surprising is how many also called in to say THEY were the guilty bedwetter. Did their hookup go running? Did they stay in for the long haul? Listen to find out:

After much research, no one can seem to figure out exactly WHY tequila makes your clothes fall off and wet the bed, but if you want to avoid running the risk… avoid tequila. Or wear depends to the bar.

