DJ Khaled Confirms Rihanna Appearance on ‘Grateful’

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s Grateful drops “very soon” but the King of Snapchat keeps sharing juicy intel about what (and who) will appear on the album. Last night, Khaled announced that Rihanna has lent vocals to a song on the record—a personal coup he wanted to shout from the mountaintops.

“They said Khaled can’t get @badgalriri’s vocals!!!!! @badgalriri’s vocals is in!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in an all-caps Instagram caption. “God is the greatest!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Khaled shared a photo of Rihanna and added that the album’s release date will be revealed soon. Superstar collaborations have already stirred up excitement for Grateful: “I’m The One” features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. The star-studded video has been making the rounds in recent weeks.

 

