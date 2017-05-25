A Dad of 3 Girls Writes an Open Letter To Ariana Grande to “Set Her Straight”

Monday night’s tragedy in Manchester has hurt many hearts all around, including Ariana Grande, who tweeted hours later after the bombing occurred at her show.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

She since has stepped away from social media to spend time with her loved ones and cope with the events.

Mac Miller comforts a very emotional Ariana Grande after she arrived back home to the US. She also cancelled the rest of her tour pic.twitter.com/dpxKSH71Vj — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) May 24, 2017

Many reacted to her tweet, which conveyed she was taking a bit of blame for what had happened. Though many of us recognized and even replied to her telling her it wasn’t her fault in any way, Patrick Millsaps, a father of three, took it a bit further writing Grande an open letter.

The letter reads,

“Dear Miss Grande,

I am the father of three daughters – ages 13, 12 and 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years. On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school. I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of ‘Sam & Kat’.

Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.

#1. You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologise for. If some jackass had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible? If the night before your concert, a tornado had hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to go to your concert, would you feel the need to apologise? You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or morons near your hotel. Your text was stinkin’ thinkin’ in that regard.

#2. In your line of work, you have so many experts who are now ‘strategising’ what you should do next. I used to be one of those ‘experts’ when I managed talent. Tell them ALL to go take a powder, give them the month off, and tell them that if they call you within the next 30 days, they are fired! These ‘experts’ don’t have a freaking clue what you are processing right now. Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it. Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!

#3. When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your… um… whose daughters love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift with the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.

So there you go my dear, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate that there are people like you in the world. Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.

Sincerely,

Morgan, Alison and Kendall’s Daddy”

Follow Patrick on Twitter HERE