YES! An Ellen Degeneres Stand Up Special is Coming To Netflix!

I don’t know when I appointed myself the official Netflix update-ee here, but here I am with another one.
And I’m excited!
This decision wasn’t made in private whatsoever. Netflix got Twitter courage like I do from time-to-time (usually with wine involved) (I hope Netflix’s social media person suggested this after some Pinot).
And, just like that:
Magic.
Okay, maybe it was a little more thought out than that. According to Huffington Post, “the company and DeGeneres confirmed to HuffPost that the special is in the works ― her first since 2003’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now.””
But, either way I am HERE for it!