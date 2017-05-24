YES! An Ellen Degeneres Stand Up Special is Coming To Netflix!

I don’t know when I appointed myself the official Netflix update-ee here, but here I am with another one.

And I’m excited!

This decision wasn’t made in private whatsoever. Netflix got Twitter courage like I do from time-to-time (usually with wine involved) (I hope Netflix’s social media person suggested this after some Pinot).

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

And, just like that:

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

Magic.

Okay, maybe it was a little more thought out than that. According to Huffington Post, “the company and DeGeneres confirmed to HuffPost that the special is in the works ― her first since 2003’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now.””

But, either way I am HERE for it!