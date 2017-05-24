Server Hooks Up with Orlando Bloom, Loses Job, Has No Regrets

May 24, 2017 10:58 AM By Jag
Aspiring actress/bombshell Viviana Ross was working in a high end London steakhouse called Chiltern Firehouse and Bar, and she had instant chemistry with one customer – Pirates star Orlando Bloom.  She ended up in his hotel room that night, and was found (HOW we aren’t sure) naked in his bed the next morning.

After two months on the job, Viviana was fired for getting too close to a customer.

I know what you’re thinking, “was it worth it?”

Hell yes.

According to one of Ross’s friends, it was “a night of incredible sex….she had an amazing time, and his body was very good.”

And on top of that, when the actor found out the roll in the sack had cost Viviana her job, he got her number to call and apologize.  Sounds like no apology was necessary.

Source: The Sun

