Ariana Grande Officially Suspends Dangerous Woman Tour Dates

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence." May 24, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour dates.

Related: Ariana Grande Fans Turn ‘Dangerous Woman’ Artwork into Symbol of Peace

A statement from Grande’s management reads:

Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.

22 concertgoers were killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing attack on Grande Manchester concert on May 22.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live