Amazon To Open an NYC….BOOKSTORE?

May 24, 2017 10:32 AM By Jag
The world is changing.  Amazon’s business model has caused the closing of many Borders, Barnes & Nobles, and “Mom and Pop” bookstores around the country.   So why would the online retail giant open one of their own?

Because….data.

See, like it or not, Amazon has a TON of data about books.  Not only can they see what the best sellers are on their website, but also they can look at ratings, even how fast someone finishes a book on their Kindle!  So the company has taken all of that data and used it to only stock the “best” titles in this bookstore, opening tomorrow near Central Park.  Cnet explains below:

