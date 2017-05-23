Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2017!

I’m not going to lecture you about how you should be outside during the summer because TBH it always made me mad when my mother did that.
Instead I’ll give you a list of everything hitting Netflix that month!
According to Cosmopolitan here’s what we got:
“NEW ON NETFLIX IN JUNE
June 1:
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil’s Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters: Season 2
My Left Foot
Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
The 100: Season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Coast Customs: Season 3
Yarn
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
June 2:
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2
Flaked: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Los Últimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream – Netflix Original
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming: Collection
June 3:
Acapulco la Vida Va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
June 4:
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3
June 5:
Suite Francaise
June 7:
Disturbing the Peace
Dreamworks’ Trolls
June 9:
My Only Love Song: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – Netflix Original
Shimmer Lake – Netflix Original Film
June 10:
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
June 13:
Oh, Hello on Broadway – Netflix Original
June 14:
Quantico: Season 2
June 15:
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16:
Aquarius: Season 2
Counterpunch – Netflix Original
El Chapo: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3 – Netflix Original
World of Winx: Season 2 – Netflix Original
June 17:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13
Scandal: Season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18:
Shooter: Season 1
June 20:
Amar Akbar & Tony
Disney’s Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time – Netflix Original
June 21:
Baby Daddy: Season 6
Young & Hungry: Season 5
June 23:
American Anarchist
Free Rein: Season 1 – Netflix Original
GLOW: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – Netflix Original
You Get Me – Netflix Original Film
June 26:
No Escape
June 27:
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – Netflix Original
June 28:
Okja – Netflix Original
June 30:
Chef & My Fridge: Collection
Gypsy: Season 1 – Netflix Original
It’s Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – Netflix Original
The Weekend”