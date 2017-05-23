Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2017!

I’m not going to lecture you about how you should be outside during the summer because TBH it always made me mad when my mother did that.

Instead I’ll give you a list of everything hitting Netflix that month!

According to Cosmopolitan here’s what we got:

NEW ON NETFLIX IN JUNE

June 1:

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil’s Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection: Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters: Season 2

My Left Foot

Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring (Primavera)

The 100: Season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Yarn

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2:

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream – Netflix Original

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection

June 3:

Acapulco la Vida Va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

June 4:

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3

June 5:

Suite Francaise

June 7:

Disturbing the Peace

Dreamworks’ Trolls

June 9:

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – Netflix Original

Shimmer Lake – Netflix Original Film

June 10:

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

June 13:

Oh, Hello on Broadway – Netflix Original

June 14:

Quantico: Season 2

June 15:

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16:

Aquarius: Season 2

Counterpunch – Netflix Original

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3 – Netflix Original

World of Winx: Season 2 – Netflix Original

June 17:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18:

Shooter: Season 1

June 20:

Amar Akbar & Tony

Disney’s Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time – Netflix Original

June 21:

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

June 23:

American Anarchist

Free Rein: Season 1 – Netflix Original

GLOW: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – Netflix Original

You Get Me – Netflix Original Film

June 26:

No Escape

June 27:

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – Netflix Original

June 28:

Okja – Netflix Original

June 30:

Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy: Season 1 – Netflix Original

It’s Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Weekend”

 

 

