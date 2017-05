After reports of an explosionΒ taking place during Ariana Grande‘s concert tonight at Manchester Arena, the world has been buzzing and keeping their eyes peeled to every piece of this story as more details unfold.

As this goes on, many celebrities have been offering support, love, and prayer for what is a very scary and eye-opening experience.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. πŸ™πŸΌπŸ™πŸΌπŸ™πŸΌ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone that was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester tonight. Please stay safe!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendesFans) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking πŸ’” Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

my heart aches & my head spins for the hurt ones in Manchester. so devastating it had to happen in a place of love & music and sharing. πŸ’”πŸ˜­πŸ’” — daya (@Daya) May 23, 2017

To Ariana who just wanted to share her music and Manchester who just wanted to let go and listen, I'm sorry the world is like this. — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) May 23, 2017

Cannot believe the news I am reading about Manchester… — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 23, 2017