Manchester Arena in England suffered an explosion tonight at an Ariana Grande concert.

According to ABC News, a statement reports a number of ‘confirmed fatalities’ and other injuries. Authorities have advised to avoid the area. After hearing a ‘loud bang’ concertgoers fled the exit, however the source of explosion is still unconfirmed. ¬†Details to follow.

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Ariana Grande’s reps have reported the singer is unharmed.