A Study Deems Instagram ‘Worst Social Media App for Mental Health’

A study confirms what I could’ve already guessed.

CNN Reports, The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) did a study titled #StatusofMind surveyed young people ages 14-24 on how certain social media platforms affect them with issues such as depression, anxiety, self-identity, and body image.

Youtube actually had the best impact while Instagram had the most negative amongst young women.

Not surprising. Even with the past year or so with Snapchat’s filters, it’s changed the way a lot of girls view themselves because we’re so used to seeing everyone with a perfect, smooth, even tone. Even celebrities like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande often use the filters.

CNN notes, “Instagram easily makes girls and women feel as if their bodies aren’t good enough as people add filters and edit their pictures in order for them to look ‘perfect,’ ” an anonymous female respondent said in the report. Sir Simon Wessely, president of the UK’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, supports an education-based approach and warns that demonizing social media is not the answer. “I am sure that social media plays a role in unhappiness, but it has as many benefits as it does negatives,” he said. “We need to teach children how to cope with all aspects of social media — good and bad — to prepare them for an increasingly digitized world. There is real danger in blaming the medium for the message.”

