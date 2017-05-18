#TBT Here Are 5 of Ross Geller’s Most Stressful Moments!

May 18, 2017 8:50 PM By Julia
Feeling stressed? Me too, lately.

When you’re feeling frazzled, or like you have bad luck, remember… you’re not Ross Geller.

Things could be much worse.

For instance, you could whiten your teeth and leave the whitener on so long it glows in the dark when you’re hooking up with a girl:

Or you could go for a spray tan and mess it up so bad that you can’t leave your house:

Or when it gets really bad, you could throw your own funeral:

Then again, people might start getting worried about you. Make sure they know you’re FINE:

And then make some paste pants:

 

 

