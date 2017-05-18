Metro Detroit Answers: The Most Random Place You’ve Seen an Abandoned Weave

May 18, 2017 11:12 PM By Julia
Filed Under: #JULIAatNIGHT, Hair, Weave
 Where is the most random place YOU’VE seen an abandoned weave?
I try to prep for my show most days based on mine or my friends’ lives. This thought occurred to me while I was pumping gas and thought my foot was about to be attacked by a small dog.
A sigh of relief came when I realized it was NOT a dog, just someone’s fake hair they decided to abandon on the spot. This wasn’t the first place I’ve seen a deserted weave though. Let’s recall the produce section at Meijer, under my chair once at the Secretary of State, and the play place at Burger King (Not recently… I just have never forgotten that day. MOM WHAT IS THIS?!).
I knew this would go over well. People can recall the date, time, exactly when and where it happened. It’s just one of those things that never leave you.

http://static.radio.com/Podcast/Embed.js player.render(‘fileUrl=http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/nyc.podcast.play.it/media/d0/d0/d1/dE/dX/dP/dW/1EXPW_3.MP3&name=&artist=&stationID=0&configFile=http://static.radio.com/PodcastPlayer/config.xml&guid=x61940345&dur=77’);.

Fake hair can easily be over 300 dollars. How can you abandon it behind a mirror at Forever 21?!

This hurts my soul!

For more follow me on FacebookTwitterInstagram

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live