Metro Detroit Answers: The Most Random Place You’ve Seen an Abandoned Weave

Where is the most random place YOU’VE seen an abandoned weave?

I try to prep for my show most days based on mine or my friends’ lives. This thought occurred to me while I was pumping gas and thought my foot was about to be attacked by a small dog.

A sigh of relief came when I realized it was NOT a dog, just someone’s fake hair they decided to abandon on the spot. This wasn’t the first place I’ve seen a deserted weave though. Let’s recall the produce section at Meijer, under my chair once at the Secretary of State, and the play place at Burger King (Not recently… I just have never forgotten that day. MOM WHAT IS THIS?!).

I knew this would go over well. People can recall the date, time, exactly when and where it happened. It’s just one of those things that never leave you.

Fake hair can easily be over 300 dollars. How can you abandon it behind a mirror at Forever 21?!

This hurts my soul!

