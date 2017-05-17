JAZZY NIGHT SERIES WITH GREGORY PORTER & ONE FREQ: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7TH @ CHENE PARK

Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:00 P.M.

Sound Board At Motor City Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River

Detroit MI, MAP

Biography

Gregory Porter is a Grammy Award winning American jazz/soul vocalist, songwriter, and actor from Sacramento, California who has released three albums to date.

Gregory Porter was born in Los Angeles and was raised in Bakersfield, California, where his mother was a minister. A 1989 graduate of Highland High School, his path was originally leading to a career in sports after Porter gained an athletic scholarship to San Diego State University. However after incurring a shoulder injury during his junior year of high school, his football career was not to be.

Porter instead began recording music influenced by his adoration for blues, soul and gospel. His debut album ‘Water’ was released in 2010 via Motéma Music and gained the singer/songwriter a nomination for Best Jazz Vocal album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. During this time Porter was performing as part of the original Broadway cast of ‘It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues’. The second album ‘Be Good’ was released in 2012 and following his notoriety from critics, it achieved moderate chart success across Europe. Once again critics adored Porter’s blues/jazz sound and he picked up his second Grammy nomination, this time for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the album’s title track.

The third album ‘Liquid Spirit’ was released in 2013 after he signed a contract with Blue Note Records (Universal Music Group) and was produced by Brian Bacchus. It was a huge success worldwide, charting within the top 20 of the UK album charts, top 10 in Germany and The Netherlands and cracked the top 200 in the US. This album went on to win Gregory his first Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album supporting the theory ‘third time lucky’.

