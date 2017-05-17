Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage & Separation

By Abby Hassler

Elle King has some heartbreaking news for her fans. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer revealed on social media that not only was she secretly married to Scotsman Andrew Ferguson last summer, but the two recently separated after a year of marriage.

According to the post, the two got secretly married after only dating for three weeks. Regarding her feelings on the separation, King wrote, “My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend.”

While the precise reason for the breakup is unknown, TMZ recently reported law enforcement was called to the couple’s home April 23. Sources say the two were arguing when Ferguson grabbed her by the throat and threatened her life.

Her husband was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, but King did not seek to press charges. She later told the police the fight was the result of things getting out of control while partying.

In the full post, King wrote:

We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband. • • • Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.

Check out the heartbreaking post below.