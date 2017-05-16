Top 10 Places for Sushi in Metro Detroit!

May 16, 2017 8:51 PM By Julia
Metro Detroi, Sushi

Metro Detroit isn’t anywhere close to a sea, but we know good sushi!

When the craving hits, good luck wanting anything else. I’m back with yet another list to help my fellow foodies find the best spots in their time of sushi need.

In NO particular order, here are where Metro Detroiters like to ROLL for sushi. (Sorry.)

  1. Noble Fish – Clawson
  2. Sakana – Ferndale
  3. Maru – Detroit
  4. Volcano Sushi – Shelby Township
  5. Sushi Hana – Bloomfield Hills
  6. Tai Fai – Oak Park
  7. Naruto Sushi – Sterling Heights
  8. Sushi Land – Clarkston
  9. Asahi Sushi – Clinton Township
  10. Ronin Sushi – Royal Oak

Your favorite didn’t make this list? Sound off below:

