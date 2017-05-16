This Detroit Bar’s Grilled Cheese Was Named Top 5 in the Country

May 16, 2017 9:52 AM By Jag
When a Detroit spot gets national recognition, we always mention it – even if it’s from a tabloid like the New York Post.

Ace journalists that they are, they sent reporters out in search of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in the country.   They picked their top 20, and coming in at #4…

Hopcat’s Madtown Grilled Cheese: dill havarti, smoked gouda and muenster piled onto sourdough along with sliced apples, garlic aioli and honey.  And you’ve got to get a side of crack fries with it!

In case you’re wondering, the only sandwiches that ranked higher were all from the west coast – Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco.  Check their full list here.

