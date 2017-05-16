‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Could Be Nintendo’s Next iPhone Game

May 16, 2017 6:47 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, Rat And Puff

Nintendo has brought mega powerhouse games such as Mario and Fire Emblem to iPhones. It looks like Nintendo is bringing out another big gun.

Nintendo’s mobile experiments have been quite successful. Super Mario Run is playable with one finger, for example, and Pokemon Go might be the first truly popular use of augmented reality technology. Just what they might do with Zelda is an open question, but it’s unlikely to just be the same old game. However, the game has no release date, yet, so we’ll have to see just what Nintendo has planned.

FULL STORY!

@RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live