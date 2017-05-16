Watch a Trailer for Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Searching for Neverland’

By Hayden Wright

Mystery, controversy, and tragedy defined Michael Jackson’s final years… in other words, his life had all the makings of a Lifetime original movie. The network just released a trailer for Searching for Neverland, a biopic starring famed Jackson impersonator, Navi. The movie tells an unauthorized version of the King of Pop’s last years, from comeback attempts to the drug use that ultimately claimed his life.

Related: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is Up for Sale

Searching for Neverland is based on Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days, told from the perspective of his bodyguards. In march, the titular Neverland Ranch was put up for sale.

Controversy erupted over the winter when a trailer for the Sky series Urban Myths featured Joseph Fiennes, a Caucasian actor, playing Jackson for comedy. News of the Lifetime movie didn’t earn the same vocal dismissals from the Jackson family. The new made-for-TV movie debuts on May 29.

With Searching for Neverland, Jackson joins Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah and others who’ve earned Lifetime biopic treatment over the last year.

Watch a trailer for the movie and a recent video of Navi in action here: