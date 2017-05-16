Liam Payne Reveals ‘Strip That Down’ Cover Artwork

The former One Direction star's debut solo single arrives May 19. May 16, 2017 11:27 AM
By Abby Hassler

Liam Payne took to social media to debut the cover artwork for his highly anticipated debut solo single, “Strip That Down.” The song drops May 19 and features a collaboration with Migos’ Quavo.

Much like the song’s title, the cover features Payne revealing a lot of skin and showing off his tattooed left arm. The background also looks similar to a previously released teaser clip from his upcoming single.

Captioning his post on social media, Payne wrote, “Artwork revealed ✅ let me know what you think? #STRIPTHATDOWN ⬇️”

Check out the post below.

