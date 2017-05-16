Juicy J Drops ‘Gas Face’ Mixtape Ft. Lil Wayne, Quavo, Chris Brown

By Annie Reuter
Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, Rubba Band Business, Juicy J surprised fans with new music when he dropped his Gas Face mixtape. The 10-track projects boasts collaborations with Lil Wayne, Quavo and Chris Brown, among others.
Various producers worked on the project, including TM88, Southside, Deedotwill and Murda Beatz. In addition, Juicy J co-produced “Focus” alongside Fu and Crazy Mike. Stream the mixtape in its entirety below:
Gas Mask Mixtape Track Listing:
1. “Intro”
2. “One Of Them” (Produced by TM88)
3. “How I m Coming” (Produced by Juice808)
4. “No Look” (Produced by Southside)
5. “I Aint Havin It” ft. Yung Nudy (Produced by Southside)
6. “Army Green & Navy Blue” ft. Lil Wayne (Produced by Deedotwill)
7. “Gone Be There” (Produced by Sonny Digital)
8. “Focus” (Produced by Fu, Juicy J, Crazy Mike)
9. “Leanin” ft. Chris Brown & Quavo (Produced by Murda Beatz)
10. “Im So North Memphis” (Produced by YK808, Deedotwill, Crazy Mike)
