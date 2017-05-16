Drop Everything: Niall Has Released a Lyric Video for “Slow Hands”

You guys have been going nuts over us landing Niall Horan for Amp Live this June, and also crazy over his solo song “Slow Hands.”

While he doesn’t have full music video for it out yet, he DID release a lyric video for the track – check it out below.

Oh, what’s that? You don’t have tickets to #987AmpLive yet? All good. They start at $23 and you can get them here. The show is June 25th at Michigan Lottery Amphiteatre at Freedom Hill. In addition to Niall, it features Hey Violet, Jon Bellion, and Noah Cyrus