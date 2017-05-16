Drop Everything: Niall Has Released a Lyric Video for “Slow Hands”

May 16, 2017 9:45 AM By Jag
Filed Under: AMP Live, Niall Horan, slow hands

You guys have been going nuts over us landing Niall Horan for Amp Live this June, and also crazy over his solo song “Slow Hands.”

While he doesn’t have full music video for it out yet, he DID release a lyric video for the track – check it out below.

Oh, what’s that? You don’t have tickets to #987AmpLive yet? All good. They start at $23 and you can get them here.  The show is June 25th at Michigan Lottery Amphiteatre at Freedom Hill.  In addition to Niall, it features Hey Violet, Jon Bellion, and Noah Cyrus

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live