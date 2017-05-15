They Now Make a Romper For Bros and It’s Terrible

Knock it off. Rompers are OURS.

Made for the bros, designed by the bros the ‘RompHim’ is here to make us feel extremely uncomfortable. It’s a kickstarter project to make rompers for men because they feel left out of the ‘How the f— am I supposed to go to the bathroom?’ community.

But they’re not what you’re thinking. They don’t look dressy the way women’s do, where you could pair it with heels for a fancy occasion. They look like the outfit you pick out for your child in The Sims.

See what I’m talking about:

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

However if you think this is just a wonderful idea to look at their junk like packaged meats all day support RompHim HERE