They Now Make a Romper For Bros and It’s Terrible

May 15, 2017 7:53 PM By Julia
Filed Under: bro, Fashion, men, Romper, RompHim

Knock it off. Rompers are OURS.

Made for the bros, designed by the bros the ‘RompHim’ is here to make us feel extremely uncomfortable. It’s a kickstarter project to make rompers for men because they feel left out of the ‘How the f— am I supposed to go to the bathroom?’ community.

 

But they’re not what you’re thinking. They don’t look dressy the way women’s do, where you could pair it with heels for a fancy occasion. They look like the outfit you pick out for your child in The Sims.

See what I’m talking about:

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

However if you think this is just a wonderful idea to look at their junk like packaged meats all day support RompHim HERE

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live